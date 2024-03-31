Edward Snowden Says SEC Will 'Lose' Court Case Against Coinbase, Ethereum Co-Founder Thinks Metaverse Is 'Poorly Defined' And More: Weekly Cryptocurrency Roundup

Loading... Loading...

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed an eventful week. The meme-based digital currency, Dogecoin, saw a sharp rise in value ahead of Doge Day. Bitcoin and Ethereum maintained their momentum despite little price change. A trader turned a minimal investment into a considerable profit with the freshly launched Dawkoin, and Shiba Inu marked a strong comeback with a significant burn rate increase.

Dogecoin’s Pre-Doge Day Rally

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged by 40% in weekly gains, with a 15% rally in 24 hours on Thursday. The rise in whale transactions and daily active addresses signals possible bullish momentum within the market. Read the full article here.

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Thinks The Metaverse Is ‘Poorly Defined’

Ethereum ETH/USDco-founder Vitalik Buterin shed light on the misconceived notion of the Metaverse during his appearance at the BUIDL Asia conference in Seoul. He said that the current understanding of the Metaverse, as a vast virtual space with immersive experiences enabled by VR and AR, might not be entirely accurate. Read the full article here.

Edward Snowden Predicts SEC Will ‘Lose So Hard In Court’ Against Coinbase

Whistleblower and Bitcoin BTC/USD supporter Edward Snowden isn't bothered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's latest legal wrangling with Coinbase Global Inc. Read the full article here.

Trader Turns $3K Into $215K With Dawkoin

A trader saw an overnight fortune with the newly launched Dawkoin, a meme cryptocurrency named after Richard Dawkins, the evolutionary biologist. The crypto’s market cap skyrocketed to $15M. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu’s Strong Comeback

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is making a robust comeback, with its burn rate soaring by 17,197% on Thursday and a surge in whale transactions. Read the full article here.

