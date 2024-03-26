Dogecoin's GigaWallet To Simplify Integration Of Transactions Across Platforms: 'Beginning Of A Strong Bullish Move,' Says Trader

Loading... Loading...

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is making headlines by introducing the Dogecoin GigaWallet, which simplifies the integration of transactions across various platforms.

What Happened: Amid criticism that meme coins lack substantial real-world utility, the Dogecoin Foundation unveiled Dogecoin GigaWallet v1.0. This backend service offers convenient integration APIs for platforms to transact Dogecoin programmatically.

Platforms such as online shops, exchanges and social media platforms can utilize GigaWallet to integrate Dogecoin into their services. It is a software engineering component for those seeking to incorporate Dogecoin into their products, rather than a user-facing wallet.

IntoTheBlock data revealed a 92.8% surge in large transactions volumes, reaching $5.29 billion, as well as a 13.5% increase in daily active addresses.

Why It Matters: According to CoinGecko data, Dogecoin experienced a 1.7% drop in the past 24 hours. Still, its weekly gains tally 32.6%.

Based on Coinglass data, Dogecoin's open interest has surged in the past week, now standing at $1.54 billion compared to $1.03 billion the prior week. In the past 24 hours, total liquidations reached $6.9 million, with $4.91 million attributed to long liquidations, signaling bullish expectations.

Notable crypto traders and analysts, such as Stockmoney Lizards and Rekt Capital, foresee a bullish trajectory for Dogecoin:

Rekt Capital, relying on technical analysis, noted Dogecoin “successfully retested the Bull Flag top as new support to fully confirm its breakout.”

While meme coin trading carries risks, traders are advised to have a good understanding of the best crypto trading strategies and utilize a a crypto portfolio tracker to stay informed.

