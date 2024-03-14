Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After Hotter Inflation Data: Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Reach $500K As Spot ETF 'Inflow Will Only Increase Over The Coming Years'

Loading... Loading...

Major cryptocurrencies on Thursday experienced mixed trading, with data from macro and on-chain whale movement casting uncertainty over the outlook for the leading cryptocurrency and the broader market.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -4.72% $69,767 Ethereum ETH/USD -5.47% $3,782 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +1.78% $0.17

What Happened: Data released by the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed a 0.6% increase in the producer price index last month.

This crucial inflation indicator revealed that prices surged beyond expectations in February. Traders have interpreted this data as a potential indication that the Federal Reserve might refrain from cutting interest rates in May. As a result, there was a significant sell-off of cryptocurrency in response to this development.

Grayscale reportedly shifted around $400 million in Bitcoin to its custodian, Coinbase, as per Arkham Intelligence data today. In January, the fund manager offloaded a significant amount of BTC, moving $2.2 billion in a matter of days to the exchange, causing downward pressure on the price.

In the past 24 hours, CoinGlass data reveals that over 161,570 traders liquidated their positions worth $547.19 million. The largest single liquidation order, valued at $13.30 million, took place on OKX – BTC-USDT-SWAP. Moreover, over $135 million worth of longs in BTC and over $80 million in ETH longs have been liquidated.

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) OxProtocol ZRX/USD +18.90% $1.28 Dogwifhat WIF/USD +10.64% $3.23 Solana SOL/USD +8.71% $178.64

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $2.77 trillion, showing a 0.11% increase in the past 24 hours.

The 30-stock Dow retreated by 137.66 points, or 0.35%, concluding at 38,905.66. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a 0.3% decrease, ending at 16,128.53, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, finishing the session at 5,150.48.

In February, the producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, rose by 0.6%. When excluding food and energy prices, the core PPI showed a 0.3% increase. This exceeded the expectations of economists polled by Dow Jones, who had predicted a 0.3% gain for headline PPI and a 0.2% increase for the core reading.

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe said, "The Spot #Bitcoin ETFs have proven that Bitcoin isn’t going away and is a legitimate asset, with a significant use case of ‘Hard Money’. I think that the inflow will only increase over the coming years. Bitcoin to $500K."

Data tracked by BitMEX Research reveals a significant surge in spot Bitcoin ETFs since launch. In total, the inflows surpassed the $4 billion mark on Tuesday.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Rekt Capital said, "Whenever Bitcoin breaks its old All Time High, price doesn't just enter an uninterrupted uptrend. Historically, $BTC has experienced lots of upside & downside volatility around old ATHs. But once that volatility resolves itself… Price Discovery awaits."

Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst, said that the short-term realized Profit/Loss Margin indicator reveals that short-term Bitcoin holders are currently sitting on profits of 70% in their holdings. "This level of unrealized BTC profits is the highest in the past three years!"

