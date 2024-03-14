Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After Hotter Inflation Data: Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Reach $500K As Spot ETF 'Inflow Will Only Increase Over The Coming Years'

Major cryptocurrencies on Thursday experienced mixed trading, with data from macro and on-chain whale movement casting uncertainty over the outlook for the leading cryptocurrency and the broader market.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-4.72%
|$69,767
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-5.47%
|$3,782
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+1.78%
|$0.17
What Happened: Data released by the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed a 0.6% increase in the producer price index last month.
This crucial inflation indicator revealed that prices surged beyond expectations in February. Traders have interpreted this data as a potential indication that the Federal Reserve might refrain from cutting interest rates in May. As a result, there was a significant sell-off of cryptocurrency in response to this development.
Grayscale reportedly shifted around $400 million in Bitcoin to its custodian, Coinbase, as per Arkham Intelligence data today. In January, the fund manager offloaded a significant amount of BTC, moving $2.2 billion in a matter of days to the exchange, causing downward pressure on the price.
In the past 24 hours, CoinGlass data reveals that over 161,570 traders liquidated their positions worth $547.19 million. The largest single liquidation order, valued at $13.30 million, took place on OKX – BTC-USDT-SWAP. Moreover, over $135 million worth of longs in BTC and over $80 million in ETH longs have been liquidated.
Top Gainer (24 Hour)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT)
|OxProtocol ZRX/USD
|+18.90%
|$1.28
|DogwifhatWIF/USD
|+10.64%
|$3.23
|Solana SOL/USD
|+8.71%
|$178.64
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $2.77 trillion, showing a 0.11% increase in the past 24 hours.
The 30-stock Dow retreated by 137.66 points, or 0.35%, concluding at 38,905.66. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a 0.3% decrease, ending at 16,128.53, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, finishing the session at 5,150.48.
In February, the producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, rose by 0.6%. When excluding food and energy prices, the core PPI showed a 0.3% increase. This exceeded the expectations of economists polled by Dow Jones, who had predicted a 0.3% gain for headline PPI and a 0.2% increase for the core reading.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe said, "The Spot #Bitcoin ETFs have proven that Bitcoin isn’t going away and is a legitimate asset, with a significant use case of ‘Hard Money’. I think that the inflow will only increase over the coming years. Bitcoin to $500K."
Data tracked by BitMEX Research reveals a significant surge in spot Bitcoin ETFs since launch. In total, the inflows surpassed the $4 billion mark on Tuesday.
Pseudonymous crypto analyst Rekt Capital said, "Whenever Bitcoin breaks its old All Time High, price doesn't just enter an uninterrupted uptrend. Historically, $BTC has experienced lots of upside & downside volatility around old ATHs. But once that volatility resolves itself… Price Discovery awaits."
Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst, said that the short-term realized Profit/Loss Margin indicator reveals that short-term Bitcoin holders are currently sitting on profits of 70% in their holdings. "This level of unrealized BTC profits is the highest in the past three years!"
Read Next: Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.