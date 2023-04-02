ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 2, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The CFTC has charged Binance with violating trading and derivatives regulations in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago.
  • Jim Cramer has been warning investors about the cryptocurrency market.
Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users

Jim Cramer, the popular host of CNBC's Mad Money, says he doesn't want anything to do with Binance

In a tweet on Friday, Cramer said that, after listening to former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Tim Massad, he would not do business with Binance and that the crypto exchange was "just way too sketchy." In response, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao sarcastically posted an emoji of a folded hand, indicating a sign of thanks.

Twitter users also couldn't stop talking about Cramer's tweet.

One user mentioned Silicon Valley Bank, which Cramer had recommended investors purchase stocks of before the bank's collapse.  

Another user said Cramer had become a meme. 

A third user offered a different opinion than Cramer, claiming that Binance is "soaring" at the moment and that the crypo exchange doesn't care about recent unflattering coverage it has received from the press.

Photo: Shutterstock

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsBinanceCFTCChangpeng ZhaoJim Cramer

Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked , Benzinga's new virtual crypto event series. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts — subscribe and turn on notifications for Crypto Unlocked on YouTube today !

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved