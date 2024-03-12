Viral NFTNick Kicks Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Out Of The Spotlight With 1,136% Gains Backed By 'Choose Rich' Catchphrase

Loading... Loading...

A newly emerged memecoin branded after the viral X influencer NFTNick rallied 1,136% in the past three days. The token was created three days ago and riding on the back of NFTNick’s X community popularity.

What Happened: Nick O’Neill, or NFTNick, an American NFT entrepreneur, influencer and CEO of a media company called "The Nifty" is gathering attention with his catchphrase "choose rich" to showcase his wealth.

The phrase is a reference to the "The Wolf of Wall Street" movie and has gone viral thanks to O'Neill's persistent use of it.

The videos sparked the launch of a token called "I CHOOSE RICH EVERYTIME!" [sic], which in a matter of days reached a market capitalization of almost $80 million at its peak.

At the time of writing, it is trading around $38 million per DexScreener data.

With a 1,136% three-day rally, the meme coin has stolen the show, not least from previously trending veteran meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

Why It Matters: Despite having a 150,000 strong following on X, NFTNick has received a lot of backlash through community notes over his latest viral videos showcasing his wealth.

Among the many videos posted, community notes have pointed out false claims and exaggerations, such as in a video where his private movie theater and a champagne bottle are being flaunted:

In another video where he is showing his newly purchased house, the community notes back that it is a rented house and not his own.

On the overnight rise of a new token NICK, NFTNick tweeted,

The viral influencer had nevertheless been the talk so far this week in crypto circles, sparking reactions from other heavily-followed users.

Big Cat and Daniel pointed out that the Community Notes correcting O'Neill on every tweet "is incredible" and “beating this man to death just finding the L in every single tweet.”

This continued a trend of meme coins riding high on current events, with the Elon Musk-themed GROK meme coin being another recent example.

