Sam Altman's Worldcoin Halts ID Verification In Spain Amid Legal Tussle

Worldcoin, a blockchain-based identity verification service, is facing legal hurdles from the Spanish Data Protection Authority (AEPD). This has led to a temporary halt in World ID verification services in Spain, although the World app continues to be accessible.

What Happened: According to a Worldcoin blog post, the AEPD has taken measures that Worldcoin perceives as bypassing standard GDPR procedures. This has resulted in the suspension of World ID verification services in Spain, while the World App remains operational.

Worldcoin operates under the watch of the Bavarian Data Protection Authority (BayLDA), the regulatory body responsible for its GDPR compliance throughout the EU.

Jannick Preiwisch, Data Protection Officer at the Worldcoin Foundation, expressed his disappointment at the AEPD’s actions, saying, “It is unfortunate that the AEPD is circumventing established procedures under GDPR with their actions today, which are limited to Spain and not the broader EU.”

In reaction to the AEPD’s actions, Tools for Humanity, a project contributor, has initiated a lawsuit against the order.

Why It Matters: Worldcoin, led by Sam Altman and OpenAI, uses eye-scanning technology for identity verification and blockchain technology for data storage and processing.

Backed by Microsoft Corp. MSFT and OpenAI, the project has been highly anticipated for its potential in secure and precise identity verification.

However, recent legal disputes, including a lawsuit between OpenAI and Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, have cast a shadow over the project’s prospects.

The current legal challenge from AEPD adds to the growing list of hurdles for Worldcoin.

