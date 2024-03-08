Floki Inu Strikes Back At 'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat With 70% Surge: Times Square Ad Coming Next

Loading... Loading...

Floki FLOKI/USD has rocketed 70% higher over the past 24 hours and is in a neck-and-neck race with Dogwifhat for the fourth position on the list of top meme coins.

What Happened: Floki enthusiasts received exciting news as Singapore's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinhako, announced Floki would be listed for trading in Singaporean and U.S. dollars.

The regulated exchange referred to Floki as the "people's cryptocurrency" in its announcement.

Floki's community revealed plans for a significant display at Times Square Plaza starting on March 15. The digital billboard, situated next to the Nasdaq billboard, will showcase Floki for a full three-month period.

The community expressed their enthusiasm, likening Floki's presence in the meme coin world to the iconic status of Times Square in New York. “Coincidentally, many believe that we are standing at the forefront of what will be the most explosive bull run crypto has ever witnessed,” Floki's official X account stated.

Bitcoin LFG, a news agency, reported that Floki's staking program achieved a remarkable milestone with its Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching an all-time high of $420 million.

This TVL surpasses that of other popular meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk and Dogwifhat.

Why It Matters: Floki's rapid surge has it in a tight race with Dogwifhat WIF/USD for the fourth spot among meme coins, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Floki's 248% weekly gain exceeds Dogwifhat's 125% surge and Dogecoin's DOGE/USD comparatively modest 27% rise. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 140% on the week.

Following the footsteps of meme coin leader Shiba Inu, Floki's community has actively burned its tokens to create scarcity and increase the token's value.

CryptEye data indicates that approximately 58% of Floki's total supply has been burned, with recent burns amounting to 1.48 billion tokens ($337,293.2) in a single day. Recently, the Floki DAO passed a vote on March 2 to burn 190.9 billion tokens worth $24 million.

What’s Next: While most of the crypto community is bullish, some also stated that traders should have looked at Floki when DWF announced a $10 million investment. Crypto trader Scofield tweeted:

"Financial consultant" Gun suggested that Floki remains on the watchlist for potential short trades, hinting at possible weekend plays for whales in the market.

With this significant rally in the token, the crypto community awaits whether Floki's relentless march up the meme coin rankings will continue.

Image: Shutterstock