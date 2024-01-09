'Looking Hot On Floki Right Now': Crypto Analyst Predicts 40% Surge For Meme Coin Amidst Dogecoin's Rise

A pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst has expressed a bullish outlook on FLOKI FLOKI/USD, suggesting a substantial escalation in its price following a bounce from key support levels.
What Happened: “Looking hot on FLOKI right now as we put in a 14% bounce on support. Accumulation pattern kicking in now, will be a big mover in the Meme run,” Crypto Tony noted.
Separately, forecasts for FLOKI’s price trajectory indicate a potential increase of approximately 44.2469%, adding momentum to the expected rally.
Why It Matters: Earlier analyses from crypto strategist Crypto Tony in December revealed pivotal moments for FLOKI.
According to Crypto Tony's technical assessment, surpassing the $0.000060 threshold could signify a new high for the token. The analyst said, “Once we break that high it really is moon time legends. Doge season is kicking off and we have FLOKI / DOGE at the forefront of it."
Adding to the wave of positive sentiment, another cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo pointed to a potential 40% jump for FLOKI, especially in light of Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching $0.10 on December 10.
Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00002977, up 7% on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
