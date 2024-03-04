If Bitcoin Hits $70K, Andrew Tate Says 'I Will Call You All Losers'

Loading... Loading...

Controversial figure Andrew Tate on Saturday commented on Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD price action as the apex cryptocurrency eyes $69,000 all-time highs.

What Happened: Tate in a post shared, "If bitcoin goes to 70k I will call you all losers."

He also reposted a tweet from 2023 where he said, "Everyone on my team made money on $BTC."

Last week, Tate, during a podcast, mentioned he doesn’t plan to create his own cryptocurrency, stating, "No, I'm never going to launch a crypto." He said crypto does not benefit society in any way. "Crypto is the only scenario I can think of where you can make a whole bunch of money while benefiting society zero."

Why It Matters: He added that making money from crypto doesn’t teach anything. “If you make a bunch of money on a crypto pump, you have learned nothing and benefited nobody,” Tate described it as a dream for those who want wealth without work and without helping anyone.

The former kickboxer is currently facing legal charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. He faces serious accusations, which he dismisses as baseless and politically motivated.

Known for his banned online content, Tate's possessions were confiscated by the Romanian government, including cars, watches, and cash, as well as 21 Bitcoins. Authorities say if they prove these were gained illegally, they will use them for the investigation and possibly to pay victims.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $65,175.69, up 5.7% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

