Coinbase CEO-Inspired Toshi Jumps 35%: Trader Predicts 'First Billion Dollar Memecoin On Base'

Loading... Loading...

Toshi, a memecoin named after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's cat, has surged 35% on the day, with traders predicting further upside.

What Happened: The project announced on X that it has overhauled its website to create "seamless ecosystem onboarding."

The price increase followed a surge in interest in cryptocurrency trading, which took the ranking of the Coinbase COIN app from 422 to 128, according to MilkRoad, a crypto newsletter.

The spike in interest was further evidenced by a Coinbase outage on Feb. 28, with users reporting zero balances. Armstrong stated that the exchange was dealing with “large surge of traffic,” which later was remedied.

Also Read: Exclusive - Is Dogecoin Going Legit? Landmark Sale Could Change The Way We Buy Homes

Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: Crypto traders on social media are bullish on the Coinbase memecoin, with one tweeting that the “first billion dollar memecoin on BASE chain is going to be either $BRETT or $TOSHI”.

Another crypto trader stated that he is “super bullish on $TOSHI being the no 1 launchpad token on Base.” Base is Coinbase's layer-2 blockchain based on Ethereum.

The trader went on to say that if Toshi can execute and become the go-to launchpad for all Base projects “yield will go crazy and prices will lead.”

The example of Dogwifhat WIF/USD, which went from zero to a $1 billion market capitalization, shows that memecoin fortunes can turn on a dime.

Whether Toshi can put in a significant rally like its dog-themed rivals remains to be seen.

Also Read: Floki Inu Up 68% - Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rival To Burn 190B Tokens, Trader Says 'Range About To Break'

Price Action: Toshi is trading at $0.0001734, making it the second most valuable cat-themed coin with over $70 million in market capitalization. Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 17% to $1.1 million on the price increase.

Read Next: Pepe Coin Leaps 31%, Chases Top 3 Memecoin Ranking Behind Doge, Shiba Inu

Image created with artifical intelligence using Midjourney