Pepe Coin Leaps 31%, Chases Top 3 Memecoin Ranking Behind Doge, Shiba Inu

Pepe PEPE/USD is riding high, gaining 31% in 24 hours on Friday, elevated by peak levels of social media excitement.

What Happened: Pepe is up a staggering 220% on the week, per CoinMarketCap, currently trading at levels not seen since May 2023.

Social intelligence company LunarCrush indicated that the number of social creators posting about the meme coin is hitting an all-time high on Friday at 7,244 daily creators, up from its September low of 816 creators. Total creators stand at 405,186.

Lookonchain data highlighted an Ethereum address that deposited all its 1.97 trillion Pepe tokens, worth $6.07 million, to cryptocurrency exchange Binance, making a profit of $3.5 million.

The whale used the profits to purchase 75.9 billion Shiba Inu worth $893,000.

Additionally, partial profits ($4 million) were allocated to some Web3 gaming ecosystem tokens like Decentraland MANA/USD, The Sandbox SAND/USD and Gala Games GALA/USD.

Why It Matters: Pepe is now the fourth-biggest meme coin by market capitalization, trailing only Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk. Currently, ranked fourth in the meme coin table.

Its 24-hour spot trading volume ($674.2 million) puts it ahead of its rivals Dogwifhat WIF/USD, with $159.4 million, and Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, with $109.2 million.

Heavily-followed trader Bluntz Capital analyzed Pepe, indicating that it has completed an ABC correction and is now poised for an upward movement soon.

While traders have been loading on Pepe in expectation of significant profit levels in the short term, it is important to have a cautious approach towards meme coin investing.

