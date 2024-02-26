Loading... Loading...

On Monday, the leading U.S. indices concluded on a negative note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 0.16% down at 39,069.23, the S&P 500 dropping nearly 0.4% to 5,069.53, and the Nasdaq slid 0.13% to 15,976.25.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA saw a significant uptick, closing up 21.68% at $29.19. The stock fluctuated between $24.41 and $29.82 throughout the day, with its 52-week range being $5.13 to $31.3. Bitcoin miners like Marathon Digital are riding the wave of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price surge, with the company poised to report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. At the time of publishing, Bitcoin traded at $56,455.83, registering an intraday gain of nearly 9.5%.

Riot Platforms Inc RIOT also enjoyed gains, closing up 16.97% at $17.37. The stock’s daily high was $17.45, with a low of $14.89, and its 52-week range is $5.16 to $20.65. Riot Platforms, a company associated with Bitcoin mining, saw gains amid a rally in the price of the apex cryptocurrency.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM experienced a slight decline, down 0.44% to close at $63.12. The stock moved between $62.95 and $64.32 during the day, with its 52-week range being $58.87 to $76.98. Zoom’s Q4 earnings outperformed expectations, with a notable increase in enterprise customers and the introduction of Zoom AI Companion.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS climbed 7.67% to close at $10.25. It traded between $9.67 and $10.29, with a 52-week range of $5.65 to $12.34. The company’s Q4 earnings surpassed estimates, driven by a significant increase in subscribers and revenue growth.

Tesla Inc. TSLA saw an increase of 3.87%, closing at $199.4. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $192 to $201.78, with its 52-week range being $152.37 to $299.29. Tesla is set to begin construction of its Gigafactory in Mexico, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.