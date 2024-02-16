Forget Bitcoin? This Top-50 Altcoin Could Explode 1,400%, Analyst Says

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin appears poised for continued upward momentum, according to market sentiment analysis by crypto analyst Ali Martinez, who also suggests further gains before reaching the peak of the current bull run.

Meanwhile, Martinez's predictions also highlight the potential for an altcoin outside the top 10 to experience explosive growth.

Martinez suggests Bitcoin holders have transitioned from a period of anxiety to a renewed phase of "belief," based on sentiment analysis.

This, he argues, indicates additional price appreciation for the leading cryptocurrency before reaching the euphoric peak characteristic of market tops.

"Typically, long-term Bitcoin holders experience a range of emotions during a bullish cycle," explains Martinez. "This progression typically begins with capitulation, followed by hope, optimism, and belief. A brief period of anxiety with a price correction often follows, before re-entering a new phase of belief, suggesting potential further gains."

VeChain Poised For Potential Surge?

While Bitcoin dominates the spotlight, analyst attention also falls on lesser-known coins.

In particular, he highlights VeChain VET/USD, currently ranked outside the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Drawing parallels to historical performance, he predicts a potential surge for VET.

"It feels like a big week for #VeChain," Martinez states. "If history repeats itself, $VET could be looking at a move to $0.054 this week, followed by a temporary correction until June, and then a bull run to $0.70 by November!"

Image: Illustrated of MidJourney