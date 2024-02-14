EXCLUSIVE: 'A Value-Drive Process' - Starknet Targets Mass Adoption With Inclusive Strategy

Loading... Loading...

Eli Ben-Sasson, co-inventor of the Starknet, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, shared his vision for blockchain adoption and the unique challenges ahead in a Monday interview with Benzinga.

How Starknet Aims To Become Decentralized

Ben-Sasson said Starknet focuses on inclusivity by targeting a diverse audience including non-Web3 developers, marking a strategic shift in making blockchain technology accessible to a broader demographic.

The journey is crafted to be "democratic" and follows a "carefully planned, value-driven process that unfolds step by step," he told Benzinga.

Starknet is creating a process where expert delegates represent token holders, ensuring the network remains stable and efficient while reflecting the community's interests.

Starknet's Challenges

Ben-Sasson emphasized the importance of integrating different perspectives and skills to enrich the blockchain space, making it more innovative and appealing to a wider audience.

This inclusivity is central to Starknet's mission to take blockchain beyond its niche, preparing it for mass adoption.

However, Ben-Sasson acknowledges the challenges in making blockchain understandable and welcoming to newcomers, especially those from non-Web3 backgrounds.

The need for resources and tools that are easy to grasp is critical in ensuring the platform is inviting to all developers.

Airdropping Your Way To User's Hearts

Starknet on Monday unveiled the "Provisions Program," a token distribution that grants access to 1.297 million wallets, including Ethereum stakers, non-Web3 developers, and early Starknet pioneers.

To combat Sybil attacks and ensure fair distribution, Starknet has adopted a comprehensive strategy targeting a diverse group of participants.

This approach aims to prevent token concentration and manipulation, with plans to refine these strategies to maintain fairness and security.

