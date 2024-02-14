Dogwifhat Up 23% As This Solana Darling Ranks 5th By Memecoin Mcap: 'The Doge Of This Cycle,' Says Crypto Expert

Loading... Loading...

Solana’s "Dogecoin killer" dogwifhat WIF/USD clocked a 23.2% gain in the past 24 hours, powered by Bitcoin cracking the $52,000 mark.

What Happened: Dogwifhat surged into the top five memecoins by market capitalization, based on CoinGecko data. This placed it alongside elite memecoins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and behind Bonk BONK/USD and Pepe PEPE/USD.

WIF has rocketed to a market cap of $461.6 million at the time of writing in a very short span — as recently as Jan. 5, it traded around $130 million.

It has thus surpassed popular memecoins that came before it such as Floki FLOKI/USD and Memecoin MEME/USD.

Why It Matters: Solana SOL/USD memecoins are worth $1.4 billion out of a total "memecoin market cap" of $22.8 billion, according to Coingecko. Although these memecoins lack relevant use cases or real-world utility, traders are still attracted to them for potential speculative gains.

“Hat stays on” was the mantra of cryptocurrency observers and influencers such as Dmitriy, Ansem, alexiuss and Uncle Eddie among many others.

Joe Ayoub, a former crypto research lead and founder of Rug_ai, tweets, “$WIF is the $DOGE of this cycle”

Others, including Floki and MAGA, are in line to grab a spot in the top five memecoins, as they have also witnessed significant rallies in recent weeks.

