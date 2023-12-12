Multichain Mania: BNB Greenfield Has An Ambitious Plan To Expand Its Blockchain

Loading... Loading...

BNB Chain BNB/USD recently released its tech roadmap for BNB Greenfield, touting an enhancement that is expected to help the system handle more transactions seamlessly.

The blockchain associated with Binance Coin looks to target both Web2 and Web3 developers, focusing on enhancing user and developer experiences and expanding multichain capabilities.

The Greenfield roadmap is designed around three key principles: achieving high performance comparable to Web2 service providers, simplifying the development experience by establishing compatibility with popular Web2 and Web3 standards, and providing a robust infrastructure for decentralized apps (dApps) through a multichain platform.

One of the roadmap's features is a 5x increase in Storage Provider (SP) upload and download speeds, boosting them from 2MB/s to 10MB/s and 20MB/s to 100MB/s, respectively.

In addition to performance improvements, Greenfield will introduce new storage features like resource tagging, indexing, simple data migration, and an object atomic update.

Account abstractions with a Paymaster out-of-box mechanism for fee and storage cost payments are also part of the plan.

Greenfield aims to address the challenges in artificial intelligence (AI), such as ownership and transparency, by integrating it with Web3 on the BNB Chain.

This involves developing storage strategies for faster data access and introducing 'Greenfield Executable' for off-chain generic computing, which will cut costs and enhance efficiency, particularly for large datasets.

The roadmap includes plans for smart contracts as resource owners, improved SP performance for sealing objects and garbage collection, and simplified SP exit processes between late 2023 and early 2024.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team is inviting developers to build on BNB Greenfield, offering access to the Most Valuable Builder Program (MVB) in collaboration with Binance Labs and CMC Labs, along with special grants and mentorship opportunities.

