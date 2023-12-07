DOGE-1 Moon Mission Slated For January 2024 Launch, Related Tokens DOGE, GEC And XI Report Weekly Surge

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Communications Commission approved the DOGE-1 Moon Mission to be launched on Jan. 12, 2024.

What Happened: In addition to FCC approval, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) issued the license for DOGE-1.

The Dogecoin-funded DOGE/USD satellite will orbit the moon and broadcast a video feed.

The DOGE-1 cube satellite was developed by space technology company Geometric Energy Corporation, which is also the issuer of the GEC token.

Meanwhile, the XI token was used to pay for advertisements displayed on the satellite. XI Protocol is a distributed ledger technology solution and protocol that uses space infrastructure as a physical platform.

Background: Geometric Energy announced the DOGE-1 satellite in May 2021 as the payload for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, originally scheduled for launch in 2022.

The announcement was made by Doge Norway on X. He added that the mission was paid in DOGE and it is the first crypto, the first meme in space. The launch is finally happening after it was postponed many times.

In May 2021, Elon Musk announced that DOGE-1 will be a part of a rideshare on the Nova-C/IM-1 mission, a joint initiative between Intuitive Machines and NASA.

Price Action: The token tied to Geometric Energy, GEC witnessed a 26.3% gain in the past 24 hours of trading while XI saw a 17% gain in the past week of trading. In the past 24-hour trading, XI saw a 78% surge in trading volume. GEC boasts of 2,160 holders while XI has 3,930 holders, based on data from DEXTools.

