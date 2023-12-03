Robert Kiyosaki Slams Biden As 'Worst And Weakest' President Ever, Urges Followers To Fight Back By Buying Bitcoin, Gold

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad, “has lambasted President Joe Biden while encouraging the purchase of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Gold, and Silver. This comes as Gold prices surge and Bitcoin surpasses the $40,000 mark.

What Happened: In a tweet posted on Saturday, Kiyosaki expressed that his decision to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) was motivated by the Israel-Hamas war, which he believes is about oil. He criticized Biden and his administration for fostering higher gas prices, claiming that this would further impoverish the poor while pleasing “liberal woke Greenies”.

See Also: From ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Surge To Bitcoin’s ETF Approval And Possible BTC Boom: Crypt

Kiyosaki urged his followers not to become “a pawn of Biden and woke greenies” and suggested fighting back by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He further condemned Biden as “the worst and weakest president in history”, stating that he had been manipulated by “woke liberals”.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s call to invest in Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver comes as these assets experience significant price movements. Bitcoin recently crossed the $40,000 threshold for the first time since April 2022, and the global cryptocurrency market cap has risen 1.6% to $1.51 trillion.

Alongside this, Gold has also seen a rally, trading above $2,100 for the first time ever, according to the financial commentator Peter Schiff, who considers the precious metal’s price movement more noteworthy than Bitcoin’s recent performance.

Kiyosaki had previously praised Bitcoin as the “best protection” against potential hyperinflation, highlighting its decentralized nature as “people’s money.”

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: Will Bitcoin Soar To This Level In The First Year Of Its Bull Run?