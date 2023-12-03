Bitcoin Crosses The $40K Threshold — Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Too: FUD, FOMO To Dictate Whether $50K Arrives 'Sooner Rather Than Later,' Says Market Intelligence Platform

Bitcoin was seen trading over the psychologically important $40,000 level on Sunday evening with Ethereum and Dogecoin also showing an uptick in prices as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.6% higher to $1.51 trillion.
Bitcoin crossed the $40,000 level for the first time since late April 2022, meanwhile, Ethereum was above the $2,200 level at the time of publishing.
The rise in Bitcoin prices comes amid a backdrop of a gradual rally, which has been fueled by expectations linked with the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:57 p.m. EST)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+2.92%
|$40,660.97
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+2.03
|$2,214.32
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+0.15%
|$0.086
Sunday's Bitcoin action was in contrast with movement in other risk assets. Stock futures were largely flat at the time of publishing. On the other hand, Gold prices hit a record high on Friday. Notable Gold bull, Peter Schiff, was left unimpressed by Bitcoin's $40,000 move and pointed out that the precious metal has "completely broken out."
Top Gainer (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:57 p.m. EST)
|Terra Classic (LUNC)
|+37.3%
|$0.0002
|Terra (LUNA)
|+23.09%
|$0.99
|ORDI (ORDI)
|+18.87%
|$38.53
Analyst Takes: Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin was "up massively on the year" even when the sentiment was "we were going to have a really hard period."
It should be noted that Van de Poppe said earlier that spot Bitcoin ETF approvals could come between January 5 and January 10.
Market intelligence platform, Santiment said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "#FUD & #FOMO toward the ongoing #ETF confirmation dates will dictate whether $50K arrives sooner rather than later."
