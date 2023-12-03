Bitcoin Crosses The $40K Threshold — Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Too: FUD, FOMO To Dictate Whether $50K Arrives 'Sooner Rather Than Later,' Says Market Intelligence Platform

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
December 3, 2023 9:47 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin surged above $40,000 for the first time since April 2022, marking a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency's recent rally.
  • Positive momentum in both Bitcoin and Ethereum prices contributed to a 1.6% increase in cryptocurrency market cap, reaching $1.51 trillion.
  • The rise in Bitcoin prices is linked to anticipation surrounding the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF by the SEC.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Bitcoin was seen trading over the psychologically important $40,000 level on Sunday evening with Ethereum and Dogecoin also showing an uptick in prices as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.6% higher to $1.51 trillion.

Bitcoin crossed the $40,000 level for the first time since late April 2022, meanwhile, Ethereum was above the $2,200 level at the time of publishing.

The rise in Bitcoin prices comes amid a backdrop of a gradual rally, which has been fueled by expectations linked with the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:57 p.m. EST)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+2.92%$40,660.97
Ethereum ETH/USD+2.03$2,214.32
Dogecoin DOGE/USD+0.15%$0.086

Sunday's Bitcoin action was in contrast with movement in other risk assets. Stock futures were largely flat at the time of publishing. On the other hand, Gold prices hit a record high on Friday. Notable Gold bull, Peter Schiff, was left unimpressed by Bitcoin's $40,000 move and pointed out that the precious metal has "completely broken out."

Top Gainer (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:57 p.m. EST)
Terra Classic (LUNC)+37.3%$0.0002
Terra (LUNA)+23.09%$0.99
ORDI (ORDI)+18.87%$38.53

Analyst Takes: Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin was "up massively on the year" even when the sentiment was "we were going to have a really hard period."

It should be noted that Van de Poppe said earlier that spot Bitcoin ETF approvals could come between January 5 and January 10.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Market intelligence platform, Santiment said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "#FUD & #FOMO toward the ongoing #ETF confirmation dates will dictate whether $50K arrives sooner rather than later."

Photo by FellowNeko on Shutterstock

Read Next: Tom Emmer Slams Treasury Department’s Proposed Crypto Regulations: ‘Beware Of The Self-Proclaimed Savior’

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversBitcoindogecoinEthereum