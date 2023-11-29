BlackRock, MoonPay, Uniswap Execs Make Forbes 30 Under 30 List Of Finance Leaders

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Forbes, known for celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs, disclosed its eponymous "30 Under 30" list of finance leaders. Of the individuals who made the list, 14 slots were occupied by professionals either working in or with ties to the crypto sector.

The number is down from the prior year’s crypto bull run. And in an apparent nod to last year's flub when Forbes recognized one-time crypto billionaire and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the publication decided to publish a "Hall of Shame" edition.

Bankman-Fried was the first entrant, followed by former colleague Caroline Ellison.

As for the official "30 Under 30" list, here's who made the cut:

Chipper Cash co-founder Ham Serunjogi heads up the list. His startup, valued at $2.2 billion, is used to zip money between Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, the U.K., and the U.S. It boasts 5 million customers, and allows them to pay bills, or trade stocks and crypto.

co-founder heads up the list. His startup, valued at $2.2 billion, is used to zip money between Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, the U.K., and the U.S. It boasts 5 million customers, and allows them to pay bills, or trade stocks and crypto. BlackRock digital asset professional Maxwell Stein . As the youngest member of BlackRock's digital assets team, he assisted in forming BlackRock’s first private equity crypto investment. In August, the firm integrated with a crypto custodian, Coinbase Prime.

digital asset professional . As the youngest member of BlackRock's digital assets team, he assisted in forming BlackRock’s first private equity crypto investment. In August, the firm integrated with a crypto custodian, Coinbase Prime. Uniswap Labs founder Hayden Adams launched Uniswap in 2018 and it has become one of the most popular crypto applications, with millions of users. Earlier this year, it surpassed $1 trillion in lifetime trading volume.

Labs founder launched Uniswap in 2018 and it has become one of the most popular crypto applications, with millions of users. Earlier this year, it surpassed $1 trillion in lifetime trading volume. The Graph Foundation director Eva Beylin led the distribution of over $135 million in grants to The Graph's core developers. The Graph, an indexing protocol for blockchain data, raised $50 million this year. Tiger Global led the effort.

director led the distribution of over $135 million in grants to The Graph's core developers. The Graph, an indexing protocol for blockchain data, raised $50 million this year. led the effort. Others include: MoonPay co-founder and CTO Victor Faramond; Kevin Sekniqi, co-founder of Ava Labs; Lydia Hylton, partner at Bain Capital Crypto; Kanav Kariya, president from Jump Crypto; and Kinjal Shah, partner at Blockchain Capital.

Hall Of Shame: In addition to Bankman-Fried and Ellison, Frank founder Charlie Javice, who appeared in New York Federal Court to face fraud charges in August, also made the "Shame" list. She was joined by Lucas Duplan, the Clinkle founder.

