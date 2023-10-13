Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Surges 7% Amid Tumbling DOG-Meme Coins: What's Happening?

Floki token FLOKI/USD has achieved a 7% increase in value over the past 24 hours, surpassing popular dog-related meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: The buzz surrounding Floki can be attributed to a tweet from the official Floki social handle, which featured an image of a Viking alongside the date October 17, 2023. Speculation within the community suggests that this date may mark the launch of the highly anticipated FlokiFi locker update.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000018, while DOGE and SHIB were down by 0.47% and 0.11% respectively.

Hence, as “Floktober” commences, the excitement around FLOKI continues to grow among crypto enthusiasts. Results from a recent poll conducted by the Floki community reflect a bullish sentiment towards the meme token.

A significant majority, 52.2% of participants, believe that FLOKI’s strength lies in its robust fundamentals and utility. Moreover, 23.5% of respondents express confidence in FLOKI due to its strong brand presence and partnerships.

Why It Matters: B Da Viking, a prominent figure in the Floki community said, “I guess we have to start somewhere…”

FlokiFi, a suite of decentralized finance products set to launch under the Floki brand, is positioned to propel FLOKI’s growth and utility. With the token’s recent price surge and the speculated FlokiFi locker update, crypto enthusiasts are closely monitoring the progress of Floki throughout Floktober.

The inception of Floki can be traced back to an event involving Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X. It all began when Musk tweeted that he would name his pet Shiba Inu as "Floki." This led to the launch of the Floki cryptocurrency, as developers aimed to replicate the success of Dogecoin and ride the meme coin wave.

