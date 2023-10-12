South Park Took On Crypto In 2022, New Target For 2023 Is Artificial Intelligence: Here's When, How You Can Tune In

One of the longest-running animated comedies is “South Park,” which premiered in 1997 and continues to air after 25 years.

To kick off its newest season, the show is taking on one of the biggest trending topics for the stock market.

What Happened: The world of cryptocurrency was targeted in 2022 by “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, with a made-for-streaming movie poking fun at the sector.

To kick things off in 2023, “South Park” will take a critical look at the growth of artificial intelligence.

A new trailer for “South Park: Joining the Panderverse” teases the streaming special about how artificial intelligence has turned the “world upside down,” as shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

This streaming special is the fifth from “South Park” and it will air on Paramount+, a streaming platform from Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

“Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down,” a description for the special reads.

Viewers can tune into the streaming special beginning Oct. 27 in the U.S. and Canada with other territories getting access later.

Why It’s Important: The teaser from “South Park” shows characters mentioning they are becoming different genders, ages, and races, which could mean the controversial topic of gender identity could also be discussed in the special.

The 2022 special “The Streaming Wars Part 2” mocked the crypto industry and the celebrities that were used in advertisements, like Matt Damon.

Instead of promoting Bitcoin BTC/USD in the streaming special, Damon promotes recycled water called Pipi Water.

Cryptocurrency was also targeted in the 2021 “South Park” special movie episode “Post COVID.”

“South Park” creators Parker and Stone signed a deal with Paramount in 2021 for six more seasons of the show, which also includes the addition of 14 movies for Paramount+. The duo said new streaming platforms made it easier to make new movie content for the show.

