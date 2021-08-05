'South Park' Creators Snag $900M For 6 More Seasons, 14 Feature Films

The creators of "South Park" have signed a new deal with ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC).

The network is paying "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone more than $900 million for six more seasons of their Comedy Central animated series and 14 new movies for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Respect My Authoritah: "South Park" first aired in 1997 and played a crucial role in establishing Comedy Central as a cable television force. It's the network's second longest-running program after "The Daily Show."

Parker and Stone produce between six and 10 new half-hour episodes per season. However, the pair only adapted "South Park" into a single feature film and haven't pursued filmmaking since the 2004 "Team America: World Police." The first new film is slated to premiere before the end of the year.

"We did a ‘South Park' movie in 1999, and we've never done another one because the show has been so satisfying," said Stone in an interview with Bloomberg. "Now we're older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising."

I'm Not Fat, I'm Festively Plump: Last week, Parker and Stone announced they were considering a side career as restauranteurs via the purchase of Casa Bonita, a Mexican-themed restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado, that was featured in one of the "South Park" episodes. Casa Bonita opened in 1974 but closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and has yet to reopen; the parent company, Summit Family Restaurant Inc., filed for bankruptcy in April.

However, Summit's management told TMZ it has no plans to sell the restaurant, adding that they never heard from Parker and Stone about a possible acquisition. The company hopes to have the restaurant open again in September.