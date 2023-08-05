Elon Musk Debunks Scam Token Claims, Says No Crypto Plans For X: 'We Never Will'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 5, 2023 1:41 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk responded to a post by DogeDesigner and addressed the problem of scam tokens.

Elon Musk says that the social media platform Twitter, now rebranded as “X, has no plans to launch any crypto tokens.

Musk responded to a post by DogeDesigner on Saturday and addressed the problem of scam tokens like X (X) and TwitterDAO (TWITTER) fraudulently asserting connections to the social media platform.

DogeDesigner had alerted the crypto community to be vigilant about articles related to scam tokens and emphasized that neither Musk nor X had ever initiated a crypto token.

Musk replied saying, “And we never will.“

In response, one of the billionaire entrepreneur's followers asked if Dogecoin DOGE/USD was "the chosen one."

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsElon MusktwitterX
bz-Crypto-june-16

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved