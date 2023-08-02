Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As Investors Shrug Off Macro Events: Analyst Predicts Prolonged Range Trading In Cryptoverse As Fresh Capital Remains Elusive

Major cryptocurrencies experienced a significant downturn on Wednesday evening, as investors seemingly ignored industry-specific and macro events that had previously propelled Bitcoin’s price beyond $30,000.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.38% $29,135 Ethereum ETH/USD -1.36% $1837 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -4.20% $0.074

What Happened: This sudden shift occurred despite reports of a Fitch downgrade of the U.S. Treasurys and MicroStrategy’s intentions to acquire additional Bitcoin, which initially contributed to the surge before causing it to plummet below $29,000.

The current market pattern, which is expected to continue, may change if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves any of the spot bitcoin ETF applications submitted in mid-June by prominent financial services companies like BlackRock. However, it is uncertain when the SEC will make a decision.

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) XDC Network +17.79% $0.0774 Hedera +5.15% $0.05369 Optimism +0.50% $1.66

Currently, the global crypto market capitalization stands at $1.17 trillion, a 2.14% decrease in the last day.

Stocks experienced a selloff on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite suffering its worst day since February. This was primarily fueled by Fitch downgrading the long-term rating for the U.S., triggering a resurgence of risk-off sentiment.The Nasdaq Composite index faced a notable decline of 2.17%, while the S&P 500 saw a pullback of 1.38%.

Fitch Ratings made the decision to cut the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for the U.S. from AAA to AA+ on Tuesday night. This downgrade was attributed to the anticipated fiscal deterioration over the next three years.

It’s worth noting that the last time the U.S. witnessed a major ratings agency downgrade was in 2011 when Standard & Poor’s reduced the rating to AA+ from AAA.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Analyst Notes: "Bitcoin is wavering above the $29,000 level as traders await any updates with a US spot Bitcoin ETF. We've seen this movie before… Michael Saylor is adding Bitcoin to MicroStrategy's portfolio. Fresh money has not yet been coming into the cryptoverse so range trading might remain a while longer," said OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya.

Crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe notes that the total market capitalization for crypto remains above the 200-Week MA and EMA, highlighting the importance of these levels to sustain. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that we have witnessed a series of higher lows since the November 2022 low, indicating the initiation of a promising new bull cycle.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com



Read Next: Jim Cramer Advises Against Using Binance, Provokes Strong Reactions From Twitter Users