Dogecoin Enjoyed A Surge After Elon Musk Rebranded Twitter, Here's How Much Of Good Boi You Can Get For $100

Following Twitter’s rebranding by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Dogecoin DOGE/USD experienced a surge of interest, with the cryptocurrency gaining 8% in value.

What Happened: At the exchange rate of $0.077 per coin, $100 would enable the acquisition of approximately 1287.609 Dogecoin.

Twitter users on Tuesday noticed an interesting change in Musk’s profile location. It now displays both an “X” and a “D.” The “X” is believed to reference Twitter’s recent rebranding, while the “D” is being interpreted as a nod to Dogecoin.

This observation has sparked speculation among users about the potential integration of a native cryptocurrency wallet within the Twitter platform. Such a move would eliminate the need for third-party services and bring Twitter closer to Elon Musk’s vision of “X, the everything app,” which aims to compete with China’s WeChat by offering a comprehensive range of features.

Why It Matters: Interestingly, Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino follows the official Twitter accounts of cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin. She also follows Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, as well as several influential figures within the Dogecoin community.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Musk has played a role in altering Twitter’s logo. Earlier this year, he briefly replaced the logo with the Doge meme, which garnered attention and created a buzz among users.

