Concordium Partners With 2021.ai To Enhance Trust In AI And Machine Learning Applications

Concordium, the science-backed blockchain platform focused on creating a safer digital world, announced a partnership with 2021.ai, an innovation-driven development house specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The collaboration aims to strengthen trust in AI and machine learning applications by integrating Concordium's blockchain technology into 2021.ai's GRACE platform.

The integration of Concordium's blockchain into GRACE will enhance data validation and audit trails for AI models, providing a secure and transparent framework for building trustworthy AI systems.

This partnership comes at a time when the AI sector is rapidly growing and regulatory standards are becoming more stringent.

The collaboration will enable developers to streamline dataset validation and AI auditing across various use cases, including ESG validation, MiCA compliance and EU-AI-Act.

2021.ai, known for its contributions to projects ranging from cancer research to supply chain management, is a global catalyst for the AI industry.

The company leverages data science and technology to optimize information systems and support machine learning applications.

As regulatory requirements for AI evolve, ensuring transparent and robust data validation tools becomes crucial.

The company stated that Concordium's Governance Layer Service is adaptable to specific legal frameworks such as the upcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Regulation in the EU.

Kåre Kjelstrøm, chief technical officer at Concordium, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "It is part of our mission to help create a secure digital landscape, and as such, we are thrilled to be partnering with 2021.ai to facilitate greater trust in machine learning applications."

Also Read: FTX Administrators Aim To Reclaim $71M From Charitable And Life Science Divisions

Kjelstrøm emphasized that the integration of Concordium's blockchain will enable AI developers to establish transparent and accurate governance frameworks, expanding the potential use cases for machine learning applications.

Rasmus Hauch, chief technical officer at 2021.AI, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Our collaboration with Concordium paves the way for a secure, tamper-proof environment for implementing ESG validation, ensuring overall AI compliance, and opening up new use cases."

Read Next: Unibot Leads Rise Of Telegram-Based Crypto Trading Bots, Facilitates $54M In Trades

Join Benzinga's Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023 to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Photo: Shutterstock