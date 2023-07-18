Elon Musk Picks 'Doges' Over Cats, Dogs — But Did His Tweet Send Dogecoin To The Moon?

Elon Musk’s influence in the world of cryptocurrencies, particularly meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has always caused ripples in its price.

What Happened: Musk on Monday was responding to a Twitter user who posted a question, "Do you like more dogs or cats?"

Musk promptly responded with a single word: “Doges.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has tweeted DOGE. Musk’s tweets have been known to send the price of DOGE skyrocketing.

He has been a staunch supporter of the meme coin. Dogecoin reached its all-time high of 74 cents around Musk's Saturday Night Live appearance in May 2021. At the time, Musk tweeted multiple times, calling it "the people's crypto."

Just a few months ago, the Twitter homepage saw the Dogecoin logo replace its iconic blue icon, leading to a 38% surge in DOGE’s price.

On July 3, he once again confirmed that he would personally consume a McDonald’s Happy Meal if the fast-food giant were to adopt Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Musk's tweet on Monday did not have any significant impact on the price of the coin. In fact, DOGE was trading at $0.06, down 1.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

