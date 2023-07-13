U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.14% to 34,395.14 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 14,138.57. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.85% to 4,510.04.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase Global, Inc. stock closed 24.49% higher on Thursday at $107. The stock had an intraday high of $109.21 and an intraday low of $83.42. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $116.3 and a 52-week low of $31.55.

Coinbase shares moved higher alongside several crypto-related stocks after a U.S. judge ruled that Ripple sales do not constitute an offer of investment contracts. This decision is likely to impact the entire crypto industry and many companies up against similar legal challenges.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. stock closed 3.28% lower on Wednesday at $8.54. The stock had an intraday high of $9.25 and an intraday low of $8.34. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $136 and a 52-week low of $6.6.

Intuitive Machines successfully conducted a complete spacecraft test run of its Nova-C lunar lander, a significant technical achievement in the Company’s efforts to complete its lunar lander.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc. stock closed 2.17% higher on Wednesday at $277.9. The stock had an intraday high of $279.45 and an intraday low of $270.6. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81.

Tesla’s stock traded higher amid overall strength in the market and reports suggesting the company is setting up a new production plant in India. The company will reportedly aim to produce 500 thousand vehicles a year in India.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock closed 1.27% higher on Wednesday at $148.87. The stock had an intraday high of $149.37 and an intraday low of $147.75. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $149.87 and a 52-week low of $101.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 14, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $4 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.76 per share.

Nikola Corp. NKLA

Nikola Corp. stock closed 60.87% higher on Thursday at $2.22. The stock had an intraday high of $2.25 and intraday low of $1.37. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $8.97 and 52-week low of $0.52.

Nikola Corp shares are trading higher on above-average volume. The company announced an agreement with BayoTech to advance reliable hydrogen supply for commercial fuel cell electric vehicle fleets.

