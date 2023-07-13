New 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Sees Tom Cruise Dealing With AI And Cryptocurrency

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023 could see trends collide as it explores two of the biggest from the last three years. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” will feature plots involving both cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Actor Tom Cruise is back and ready to put the box office on notice once again after his “Top Gun: Maverick” topped the 2022 box office charts.

Released on July 12, 2023, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” is the seventh movie in the Mission Impossible franchise that has grossed over $1.15 million domestically. The movie comes from Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

Sources across the internet say the movie will have scenes and plots related to sectors that people have come to learn more about over the past several years.

“There are two scenes related to Web3: Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) offers Grace (Hayley Atwell) $4 million in ‘cryptocurrency’ via a ledger. The villain group makes a transaction of $100 million in crypto,” a Twitter user shared after watching the movie.

On Reddit, in the cryptocurrency subreddit, a user shares that crypto is mentioned in the movie. Instead of it being Bitcoin BTC/USD or Ethereum ETH/USD, the movie instead uses a broad cryptocurrency term for the mention.

An article from QZ highlights the new movie also covering the trending topic of artificial intelligence.

“What if artificial intelligence surpassed humans and went on to rule the world? Would we start begging AI to spare our lives? These are some of the questions that linger in viewers minds after watching,” the article reads.

An AI tool called “The Entity” is used in the movie and can perform tasks like scrubbing live video feeds, crack security codes and impersonate people. In the movie, the AI tool goes rogue, which may feed into a fear that some have about the growth of AI technology worldwide.

“Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands,” the movie’s plot reads.

The warnings of AI come as a company known for being behind a fake Tom Cruise (DeepTomCruise on TikTok) is now working with movie studios to integrate artificial intelligence into movies for items such as de-aging.

Why It’s Important: The article from QZ goes on to discuss the central themes of old Mission Impossible movies, which include cyber attacks, biowarfare, nuclear annihilation and the deep state. Several of the threats in the movies ended up becoming major worldwide threats and events in later years.

The use of cryptocurrency in the movie also seems to play into the notion that it is used for the black market, a link to the old Silk Road, which saw Bitcoin used as the primary payment for many illegal activities.

The seventh movie is listed as the first part, with an eighth movie to come. Here’s a look at the past box office of the movies in the franchise:

Mission: Impossible (1996): $181.0 million domestic, $181.0 million worldwide

Mission: Impossible II (2000): $215.4 million domestic, $546.4 million worldwide

Mission: Impossible III (2006): $134.0 million domestic, $398.5 million worldwide

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): $209.4 million domestic, $694.7 million worldwide

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): $195.0 million domestic, $682.7 million worldwide

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): $220.2 million domestic, $791.1 million worldwide

