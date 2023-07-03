Binance's CZ Unhappy With Musk's Move To Cap Twitter Browsing: 'Only Commenting Needs To Be Limited'

In a move that has stirred up quite a storm, Twitter Chief Elon Musk on Saturday said the implementation of stricter limitations on the usage of the social media platform.

What Happened: Under the new rules, verified accounts will now be limited to reading a maximum of 6,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts face a cap of 600 posts daily, while new unverified users are restricted to just 300 posts.

However, Musk has assured users that these limitations are only temporary, and plans are in place to gradually increase the allowances to 8,000 posts for verified users, 800 for unverified accounts, and 400 for new unverified users.

While this move has been justified as a necessary step to combat misuse and protect the platform’s integrity, it has not been without its consequences.

Why It Matters: Numerous Twitter users have reported experiencing issues with their home feeds and comment threads, leading to frustration and confusion in the community. This discontent has manifested itself in the form of the trending hashtag, “#TwitterDown,” which has gained significant traction since the announcement on Saturday.

Adding fuel to the fire, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as “CZ” voiced his disagreement with the restrictions imposed by Musk.

He argued that viewing posts should not be limited, highlighting that humans rarely exceed posting more than 800 times per day. According to him, the focus should be on restricting only commenting activities.

