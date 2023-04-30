ñol


Here's How Bitcoin Whales Quietly Accumulated $1,875,819,869 In The Crypto In Just 18 Days

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 30, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The whales collectively accumulated 64,000 Bitcoin.
  • At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,615, nine percent up in the last seven days. 
The latest data from Santiment shows that, when the Bitcoin BTC/USD prices went down, BTC whales accumulated nearly $2 billion worth of the cryptocurrency. 

The Bitcoin whales, who hold between 1,000 and 100,000 BTC each, have collectively accumulated 64,000 BTC worth $1,875,819,869 since April 11.

Crypto market analytics firm IntoTheBlock reported that crypto exchanges saw a significant uptick in Bitcoin deposits after there were fake rumors of addresses related to the defunct exchange Mt.Gox moving funds.

Last week, big Bitcoin holders reportedly made a flurry of transfers from their dormant wallets, some of which had been inactive for over a decade. 

One such address transferred 6,071 Bitcoin after just over a nine-year period of inactivity, while two other whale addresses separately transferred more than 1,000 Bitcoin each. The total transfer summed up to $225 million.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $29,615, nine percent up in the last seven days. 

Photo: Shutterstock

