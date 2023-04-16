ñol


Crypto Whales Just Moved Over $850M In Bitcoin

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 16, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The largest whale movement was about 9,819 BTC worth nearly $300 million
  • At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $30,400, up by 9% in the last seven days. 
As Bitcoin's BTC/USD price edges over $30,000, crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTCs. 

According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, whales recently made Bitcoin transactions to the tune of 28,377 BTC, worth more than $856 million.

The largest whale movement was about 9,819 BTC, which was worth nearly $300 million, from one unknown wallet to another anonymous wallet.

The second largest whale movement was about 5,503 BTC, worth over $165 million. The move also occurred between wallets of unknown origin.

In another transaction, a whale shifted around 5,000 BTC worth over $150 million from an unknown wallet. 

Crypto whales also moved 5,000 BTC worth $150.66 million, 2058 BTC worth $62.28 million and 997 BTC worth $30.49 million. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $30,400, up by 9% in the last seven days. 

Now Read: Anthony Scaramucci Says He Is More Bullish On Bitcoin Now Than Ever Before: 'Incredibly Sturdy, Bizarrely Anti-Fragile Asset Class'

Image: Shutterstock

