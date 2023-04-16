Crypto Whales Just Moved Over $850M In Bitcoin

As Bitcoin's BTC/USD price edges over $30,000, crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTCs.

According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, whales recently made Bitcoin transactions to the tune of 28,377 BTC, worth more than $856 million.

The largest whale movement was about 9,819 BTC, which was worth nearly $300 million, from one unknown wallet to another anonymous wallet.

The second largest whale movement was about 5,503 BTC, worth over $165 million. The move also occurred between wallets of unknown origin.

In another transaction, a whale shifted around 5,000 BTC worth over $150 million from an unknown wallet.

Crypto whales also moved 5,000 BTC worth $150.66 million, 2058 BTC worth $62.28 million and 997 BTC worth $30.49 million.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $30,400, up by 9% in the last seven days.

Image: Shutterstock