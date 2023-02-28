"Crypto detective" Coffeezilla has accused mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov of a cryptocurrency scam involving his new NFTs.

What Happened: According to the former UFC lightweight champion, his new NFT collection will allow fans access to his “private club” and to mine Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Nurmagomedov launched an exclusive NFT collection in partnership with GoMining, a cryptocurrency mining platform.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Coffeezilla responded to the tweet asking the martial artist to return to the cage: “If you need money this bad, why not step back in the ring instead of scamming your fans?” he asked.

Coffeezilla made headlines in December when he called out YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul for his failed NFT venture, accusing him of deceiving his followers. Although Paul initially threatened to sue Coffeezilla for the allegations, he has since retracted his legal action and apologized for any confusion his NFT project may have caused.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,473 down 0.07% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall As Sell-Off Frenzy Lingers: Analyst Calls Apex Crypto-China Correlation 'Biggest Bullsh*t'