Logan Paul Drops Plans To Sue Internet Detective 'Coffeezilla,' Deletes Controversial Video: 'It Was Rash And Misaligned'

Logan Paul has deleted a video in which he threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against internet detective Stephen Findeisen known as ‘Coffeezilla’.

What Happened: Paul has withdrawn his threats of filing a defamation lawsuit over the videos, according to a Jan. 6 tweet by Coffezilla.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD creator Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakomoto, was quick to respond to Coffeezilla's tweet, saying, “The good ending?”

From the CryptoZoo Discord server, CoffeZilla shared a screenshot that showed a message from Paul confirming he had deleted his initial response to Coffeezilla's video series and apologized.

“It was rash and misaligned with the trust issue at hand, so I called him today and apologized. The war is not with Coffee. In fact, I’m grateful he brought this to light. I will be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan in the near future,” Paul said in a message posted on Discord.

The rivalry between Coffeezilla and CryptoZoo escalated on Dec. 17, when Coffeezilla released the first of a three-part video series, accusing CryptoZoo of numerous business malpractices and calling out Paul the face of the project.

Paul's response video (which he later deleted) set off a verbal war between the two YouTubers, accusing Coffeezilla of defamation and threatening legal action with his parting words, “I'll see you in court.”

