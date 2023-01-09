ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Logan Paul Drops Plans To Sue Internet Detective 'Coffeezilla,' Deletes Controversial Video: 'It Was Rash And Misaligned'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 9, 2023 5:41 AM | 2 min read
Logan Paul Drops Plans To Sue Internet Detective 'Coffeezilla,' Deletes Controversial Video: 'It Was Rash And Misaligned'

Logan Paul has deleted a video in which he threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against internet detective Stephen Findeisen known as ‘Coffeezilla’.

What Happened: Paul has withdrawn his threats of filing a defamation lawsuit over the videos, according to a Jan. 6 tweet by Coffezilla. 

Dogecoin DOGE/USD creator Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakomoto, was quick to respond to Coffeezilla's tweet, saying, “The good ending?”

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

From the CryptoZoo Discord server, CoffeZilla shared a screenshot that showed a message from Paul confirming he had deleted his initial response to Coffeezilla's video series and apologized.

“It was rash and misaligned with the trust issue at hand, so I called him today and apologized. The war is not with Coffee. In fact, I’m grateful he brought this to light. I will be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan in the near future,” Paul said in a message posted on Discord.

The rivalry between Coffeezilla and CryptoZoo escalated on Dec. 17, when Coffeezilla released the first of a three-part video series, accusing CryptoZoo of numerous business malpractices and calling out Paul the face of the project. 

Paul's response video (which he later deleted) set off a verbal war between the two YouTubers, accusing Coffeezilla of defamation and threatening legal action with his parting words, “I'll see you in court.”

Read Next: Bitcoin Pushes Past $17K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Extend Gains: Analyst Predicts Crypto Rally This Week But Don't Get Carried Away


 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusCoffeZillaLogan PaulCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved