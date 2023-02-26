Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 3.12% in the last 24 hours, after Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of SHIB, released a new network adoption portal, 'Join Shibarium', on Sunday.

What Happened: Kusama invited everyone looking to contribute to the Shiba Inu layer-2 network Shibarium to join the 'Join Shibarium' portal.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001282.

“Ideally, this intake system will allow us to find the best projects and link them together with others who can help or assist. It’ll allow us to meet the army and remain organized in the process. It’ll allow us to grow Shibarium’s reach with professional companies, and allow us to reset our relationships with businesses that we’ve connected to in the past. Finally, it’ll help us find the right validators,” Kusama said in a blog post.

SHIB lead developer alerted fans to watch out for new tokens that launch on the new network. “Important Reminder: During the beta, all tokens and products on the beta network are for testing purposes ONLY. Don’t get scammed and buy anything you’ll find on Shibarium until the Shibarium main net launch,” Kusama noted.

The beta version of Shibarium is expected to launch next week.

