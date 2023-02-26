Major coins traded in the green on Sunday evening, as traders looked ahead to U.S. consumer confidence index data due later in the fresh trading week.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price Bitcoin +1.52% $23,474 Ethereum +2.64% $1,634 Dogecoin +1.26% $0.081

What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading above $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at less than $1,700. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.081, up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion, up 1.68% in the last 24 hours.

U.S. equities ended the week on a sour note as the latest inflation report showed a higher-than-expected increase for last month. This sparked worries among investors that the Federal Reserve may be forced to raise interest rates more aggressively. As a result, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1.05% and 1.69%, respectively, on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund took a strong stance on adopting cryptocurrencies, issuing recommendations for member countries and calling for a “coordinated response”. It warned that the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies poses a threat to the effectiveness of global monetary policy and urged countries to take action to regulate them.

Former FTX Chief Sam Bankman-Fried asked a court for additional time until March 3 to find a technology expert to educate the court on VPN usage and to file a proposal for new bail conditions.

Analyst Notes: “Risk aversion is running wild on Wall Street ... The bond market selloff is getting ugly and that could support downward pressure for Bitcoin to the lower boundaries of its $21,500 to $25,000 trading range,” said Edward Moya, a senior analyst at OANDA, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the total crypto market capitalization still offers a clear picture of potential near-term activity. He noted that we’ve seen a retest of all-time highs in 2017 as well as a double-bottom retest.

He said that we’re seeing a weekly bullish divergence for the first time ever, with crypto “breaking above its 200-week moving average and holding support. One more week of consolidation before up, likely.”

Santiment's data suggests that Bitcoin and Ethereum are both having more traders sell at a loss than at a profit this week, the first such week so far in 2023. “Historically, once the crowd is exiting their positions more frequently at a loss, bottoms are more likely to form,” the analytics platform said.

Analyst Justin Bennett believes that BTC's current $23,000 price point is a "pivotal" moment in the market. If it loses out $22,600, it is highly likely that Bitcoin will trend toward $20,000, liquidating longs at approximately $20,800. “The only question is, do we get a retest of $23,800 first?”

