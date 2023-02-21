Floki FLOKI/USD is down 13% in the last 24 hours, after posting 94% gains in the last seven days.

What Happened: Twitter Chief Elon Musk had sent Floki rallying last week after posting a photo of a dog, presumably his pet Shiba Inu, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site.

The rally has cooled down ever since. At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00004168.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem Bone Shibaswap BONE/USD is soaring 11% in the last 24 hours, trading at $1.80.

The surge comes after BONE said on Monday that Shibarium Beta will be released next week. “Over a million Shiba holders will buy bone for very low fees and burn Shib with every transaction,” Bone Shibaswap tweeted.

Last week, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama in a Telegram post said ‘Shibarium is ready’, and he will be releasing mediums “to introduce Shib Army to the layer-2 Blockchain.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001347 down 0.08% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

