ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Floki Plunges After Elon Musk-Linked Rally — But This Shiba Inu Governance Token Spikes 11%

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 21, 2023 12:57 AM | 2 min read
Floki Plunges After Elon Musk-Linked Rally — But This Shiba Inu Governance Token Spikes 11%

Floki FLOKI/USD is down 13% in the last 24 hours, after posting 94% gains in the last seven days. 

What Happened: Twitter Chief Elon Musk had sent Floki rallying last week after posting a photo of a dog, presumably his pet Shiba Inu, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site. 

The rally has cooled down ever since. At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00004168.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem Bone Shibaswap BONE/USD is soaring 11% in the last 24 hours, trading at $1.80. 

The surge comes after BONE said on Monday that Shibarium Beta will be released next week. “Over a million Shiba holders will buy bone for very low fees and burn Shib with every transaction,” Bone Shibaswap tweeted.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

Last week, Shiba Inu  developer Shytoshi Kusama in a Telegram post said ‘Shibarium is ready’, and he will be releasing mediums “to introduce Shib Army to the layer-2 Blockchain.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001347 down 0.08% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Nears $25K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting $40K Before 'Harsh Correction' This Year

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskFlokiShibariumShytoshi KusamaCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved