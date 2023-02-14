Twitter Chief Elon Musk sent social media and a couple of meme coins into a tizzy late on Tuesday after posting a photo of a dog, presumably his pet Shiba Inu, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site.

What Happened: Musk said the new dog head is "amazing" and "so much better than the other guy," although it was unclear if he was referring to himself or his predecessor.

In a separate tweet, Musk said the new CEO — revealed as Floki in the photo — “is great with numbers” and even has "style," as the pet was made to pose with a black sweatshirt and fake glasses.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus responded to Musk saying, “I appreciate that he is wearing glasses.”

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Why It Matters: Musk is actively searching for a new CEO to take the helm of the near-bankrupt social media company, after the tech mogul last month posted a poll to the microblogging site asking users if he should step down.

It should be noted that Musk is also known as "Doge father" who has time and again tweeted in favor of the meme coin.

Price Action: After Musk's post, DOGE was trading at $0.086, up 6.60% in the last 24 hours, while Floki FLOKI/USD soared 27% to $0.00002786, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shrug Off Inflation Data Jitters: Analyst Says Only Matter Of Time Before 'High-Number' Targets Again

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr