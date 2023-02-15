Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem token BONE BONE/USD is rallying 9% in the last 24 hours ahead of the much-anticipated Shibarium launch.
What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.49. Doge Killer LEASH/USD was up 8.82% in the last 24 hours, trading at $428.
The rise in SHIB ecosystem tokens comes after Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama in a Telegram post on Tuesday said ‘Shibarium is ready’, and he will be releasing mediums “to introduce Shib Army to the layer-2 Blockchain.”
Wait WOT! Damn that's HOT! #ShytoshiKusama says #Shibarium Is Ready, and will be releasing mediums to introduce #ShibArmy to the L2 #Blockchain! $Shib #Shiba pic.twitter.com/7c4tQ1WRNa&mdash (@ShibArmy_4Life) February 14, 2023
Kusama has also released a new Shibarium logo.
BREAKING — Shytoshi Kusama confirms #Shibarium Logo! pic.twitter.com/oKQtfFlj3W— Ringoshi Tōitsu (@RingoshiToitsu) February 14, 2023
Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001276, up 4.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
