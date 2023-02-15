ñol


Shiba Inu Ecosystem Token Surges 9% After Lead Developer Says 'Shibarium Is Ready'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 15, 2023 12:16 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem token BONE BONE/USD is rallying 9% in the last 24 hours ahead of the much-anticipated Shibarium launch.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.49. Doge Killer LEASH/USD was up 8.82% in the last 24 hours, trading at $428.

The rise in SHIB ecosystem tokens comes after Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama in a Telegram post on Tuesday said ‘Shibarium is ready’, and he will be releasing mediums “to introduce Shib Army to the layer-2 Blockchain.”

Kusama has also released a new Shibarium logo.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001276, up 4.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

