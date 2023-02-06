10 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Getty Images, PaxMedica And This Meme Stock Retailer

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move.

High short interest and a high cost to borrow are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates this week based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard and some other stocks to watch that are moving up the list.

Getty Images Holdings GETY: No stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard since going public via SPAC merger, Getty Images tops the list for the week of Feb. 6. The stock moves up one position from last week’s leaderboard.

Data shows 99.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 136.1%, both among the highest of the short squeeze candidates for the week.

Biora Therapeutics Inc BIOR: Smart capsule technology company Biora ranks second on the leaderboard. Data shows 48.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 117.5%.

PaxMedica Inc PXMD: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company PaxMedica returns to the leaderboard, moving up five positions from last week to rank third on the list. Data shows 17.5% of the float short, in line with last week’s figure.

The cost to borrow on shares is 692.0%, up from last week’s 685.1% reported. The stock was highlighted by Benzinga last week as one of the stocks outside the top five to watch.

Sientra Inc SIEN: Plastic surgery company Sientra moves up one position to rank fourth on the leaderboard. The stock previously moved up 1,030 positions last week to rank fifth.

Data shows 122.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 6.7%, compared to 122.4% and 7% from last week, respectively.

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR: Software company and Bitcoin BTC/USD holder MicroStrategy rejoins the top five, moving up one position.

Data shows 36.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 34.9%. The company reported quarterly financial results last week that saw shares fall.

Related Link: Blackberry Surges In Tandem With GameStop, Is Another Short Squeeze On Deck

Stocks to Watch: Outside of the top five short squeeze candidates, several other names are making big moves and could be ones to watch for investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc AIRS: The body sculpting company ranks seventh for the week, moving up 15 places. Data shows 24.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 8.3%.

Silvergate Capital Corp SI: With connections to FTX and other Bitcoin companies, Silvergate was the target of a short report in December. The stock ranks ninth on the short squeeze leaderboard with 70.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 8.2%.

Golden Sun Education Group Ltd GSUN: Chinese tutoring company Golden Sun moves up two places to 12th for the week. Data shows 11.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 211.4%.

SurgePays Inc SURG: Fintech SurgePays moves up 23 positions to rank 22nd for the week. Data shows 22.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 6.2%.

AppLovin APP: Mobile app company AppLovin ranks 54th for the week. The company’s 331.6% short interest ranks second of all the companies on the leaderboard.

The cost to borrow on shares is relatively low at 0.5%, but the stock could crack the leaderboard soon.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY: Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has been a short squeeze candidate for some time and among the most followed meme stocks by retail traders.

The stock moves up 259 positions to rank 235th on the leaderboard for the week. Data shows 46% of the float short, which is the eighth highest on the leaderboard. The cost to borrow on shares of 219.6% ranks seventh.

Read Next: Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Yet Talking About