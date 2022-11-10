Christmas Forever? This Rapper Says She Can't Change Her Twitter Name Due To Musk's New $8 Blue Check Mark

If you’ve ever wanted to change your name and be known as someone else, social media might be a place to start. A change on Twitter could have people second-guessing name changes, as they may end up being permanent, as one celebrity found out.

What Happened: Social media platform Twitter has gone through several changes since it was acquired by Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

One of the immediate changes is adding blue check marks to people who subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 per month. Blue check marks were previously given to people who are verified as being notable in news, entertainment or government.

Musician Doja Cat has a blue check mark and found out that one of the new features is that you can’t change your user name.

Doja Cat changed her name to "Christmas" on Twitter on Oct. 31, in an apparent hat-tip to the upcoming Christmas holiday season. The move was noted with a tweet that said #newprofilepic and featured a wreath with the words "Merry Christmas" and "Happy New Year."

The musician learned that she could not change her name, which prompted a call out to Musk.

“I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help I’ve made a mistake," Doja Cat tweeted.

The tweet generated over 18,000 retweets and more than 280,000 likes and also caught the attention of the Twitter CEO.

“Working on it!” Musk tweeted, before adding that her problem had been fixed.

"You should be able to change your name now," Musk said late on Thursday. Doja Cat had not replied or acknowledged Musk's tweet at the time of writing, and her username was unchanged.

You should be able to change your name now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

A subsequent tweet also told the musician it was “pretty funny though” with several laughing emojis.

Before reaching out to Musk, the musician posted several angry tweets including one that said, “how do I change it also f*** you Elon.” Maybe he didn’t see that one.

Christmas Debate Brings In Two Other Celebrities: Doja Cat changing her name to Christmas and declaring the start of the holiday season on Oct. 31 follows a debate between two well-known names.

Singer Mariah Carey is well-known as one of the top names during the Christmas season thanks to her hit song “All I Want for Christmas.”

On Nov. 1, Carey was seen in a video that started with her dressed as a witch and riding an exercise bike. Carey then transitions into Santa in the video, declaring the start of Christmas. The tweet was captioned “It’s Time.”

Carey announced this week that she will have a two-hour special on Dec. 20 called “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The special will air on CBS and Paramount+, both owned by Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA.

The call for Christmas to begin on Nov. 1 caught the attention of Martha Stewart.

“Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist!” Stewart said in a television interview. “You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say.”

Carey later responded to Stewart, saying she would never give up Thanksgiving.

“But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” Carey said. “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza!”

