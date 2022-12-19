'Seems Like A Scam And In Many Ways It Is,' Saturday Night Live Trolls Donald Trump NFT Collection

In the past, the weekly late-night show “Saturday Night Live” has covered the cryptocurrency market as items have trended. This includes a rap about NFTs back in Season 46 featuring Pete Davidson, and celebrity host Elon Musk sharing his thoughts on Dogecoin DOGE/USD. The latest episode of SNL featured a sketch on one of the hottest non-fungible token collections around.

What Happened: The opening skit on the Dec. 17 episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured cast member James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump discussing the highly publicized Trump NFT collection.

“This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington,” Johnson said in the skit.

As Trump, Johnson discussed the Trump digital cards or as he likes to call them Niftys, a pronunciation take on the NFT acronym.

“Trump cards are each $99, seems like a lot, seems like a scam, and in many ways it is.”

In the skit, Trump tells viewers about the “incredible artwork” that pertains to different points of his collection, including his time as an astronaut and when he rode a big elephant, mocking different cards featured in the collection.

“You can also get them for free by going online and looking at them and taking a screenshot.”

The skit also featured several fake cards seen below, including Trump dodging bullets in the Matrix, crossing the Delaware River like Washington and melting President Joe Biden’s ice cream with laser eyes.

“It sure sounds a lot like Pokemon, it’s not Pokemon,” Trump says while naming Pokemon Raichu, Marill, Nidoran (male) and Nidoran (female) as his “very good friends.”

In the skit, Trump says the best part is each card comes with an “automatic chance to win a mystery box” in reference to the sweepstakes involved with the NFT mint. A box labeled classified is seen being held by the SNL Trump.

He also welcomes out his “third least embarrassing child” Donald Trump Jr. (played by Mikey Day) and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle (played by Cecily Strong).

Trump Jr. praises the NFT collection, calling it an “amazing, totally legit project.”

“$99, I know what you’re thinking you can get two grams for that,” he adds.

Trump tells viewers that the NFTs should be at the top of everyone’s Christmas list, and then shows off his Christmas list, saying that he brought back people saying “Merry Christmas” more often.

“We love Santa, but not Ron DeSantis, the guy looks like a Roblox.”

Trump, in the skit, also said he once brokered a historic deal with the Grinch so no Christmas would ever be stolen again.

Why It’s Important: The NFT collection from Trump sold out in less than a day and saw its price soar in value, hitting highs of nearly 0.90 Ethereum ETH/USD.

The collection was widely mocked by late-night hosts and some celebrities on social media.

The “Saturday Night Live” episode (season 49, episode 9) aired on NBC and Peacock, the network and streaming platform owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA. The episode featured Austin Butler as the host and Lizzo as musical guest.

Trump was previously a host of “Saturday Night Live” on April 3, 2004 and Nov. 7, 2015.

The SNL skit was widely praised on social media with Johnson, who joined the SNL cast in season 47, seen as one of the best Trump impersonators.

Some on social media were quick to point to SNL being the top, or highest price point, for the Trump NFTs. The collection is still trending on NFT marketplace Opensea and those who minted the NFTs are still up significantly on their purchase.

At the time of writing, the floor price of the Trump Digital Cards is 0.3149 ETH, or around $368.51.

Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore on flickr.