Paris Saint-Germain Fan token PSG/USD surged over 30%, making it one of the top intraday performers, after France’s thrilling victory over Morocco on Wednesday.

What Happened: At the time of writing, PSG was trading at $6.66.

PSG is one of the most successful and renowned professional soccer clubs in France. Competing in the top division of French soccer, Ligue 1, the club has achieved an impressive 40 official honors, including nine league titles and one major European trophy.

Argentina Football Fan Association token ARG/USD was trading at $4.95, up 80% in the last seven days, as France and Argentina have both qualified for the hotly anticipated Finals on Dec. 18.

Data from LunarCrush shows that social engagements for PSG have increased by 4,650%, tallying 2.99 million social engagements in the past 24 hours.

