Your Favorite NFT Project Could Have A Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloon Next Year: The Details And How You Can Vote

One of the greatest Thanksgiving Day traditions will become more connected to the world of non-fungible tokens for a second straight year. Here are the details.

What Happened: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been a staple in American history with 95 years of the New York-based parade featuring balloons. This year, lead sponsor Macy’s M is launching a metaverse experience and the ability to vote on a new parade balloon based on collections of popular non-fungible tokens.

Macy’s is hosting five NFT collections in a contest that will see the top vote getter secure a balloon in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

The retailer will also launch a parade metaverse experience available on desktop and mobile, powered by OnCyber.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to the Web3 virtual world this holiday season with a brand-new Parade experience that includes virtual galleries from five NFT projects and will give fans the power to select the first-ever NFT Macy’s Parade balloon,” according to Macy's.

Fans will raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America through voting.

The parade and metaverse experience kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

The five collections featured for the 2022 parade will have galleries viewable from Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for their favorite project.

The five collections are Boss Beauties, Cool Cats, gmoney, Sup Ducks and VeeFriends.

Photo courtesy of Macy's.