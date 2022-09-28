Home Prices Down, Sales Up

Good Morning Everyone!

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/27/22; % YTD

US home prices finally decline

Unexpected surge in New Home Sales

Trade deficit decreased to $87.3 billion in August from $90.2 billion)

Retail Inventories ex auto +0.3% MoM (prev +0.3%)

Wholesale Inventories +1.3% MoM (prev +0.6%)

Day ahead:

Gilts jump on BOE intervention

US10YR yield rises above 4% for first time since 2008

Crude $80

Apple AAPL bails on plans to increase production

Will produce roughly same number of handsets in H2 2022 as same period last year

Earnings

Powell talks DeFi:

We need to be very careful about how crypto activities are taken within the regulatory perimeter, where ever they take place […] there is a real need for more appropriate regulation.