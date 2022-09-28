Home Prices Down, Sales Up

Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, no one gets rich panic selling.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/27/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
US home prices finally decline
-
Avg home price (20-largest cities) dropped by 0.44% in July
-
First decline since December 2011
-
Breaks 126-month streak of rising prices
-
YoY price gains continue decelerating:
Unexpected surge in New Home Sales
-
Massive surprise jump of +28.8% (vs. -2.2% expected)
-
New home sales now at pre-pandemic levels
-
To keep an eye on: homes under construction at elevated levels
-
Should lead to sharp increase in inventory
-
Increase in inventory should put further pressure on new home prices
-
Trade deficit decreased to $87.3 billion in August from $90.2 billion)
Retail Inventories ex auto +0.3% MoM (prev +0.3%)
Wholesale Inventories +1.3% MoM (prev +0.6%)
Day ahead:
-
5 Fed speakers: Bostic (8:35 am EST) , Bullard (10:15 am), Powell (10:15 am), Bowman (11 am), Evans (2 pm)
-
10:00 am - Pending Home Sales
-
10:30 am - EIA stocks change
Gilts jump on BOE intervention
-
UK bonds rally on BOE decision to make temporary purchase of long-dated government bonds, put off reducing size of balance sheet
-
Will buy bonds from Wednesday to Oct 14
-
QT start pushed back to Oct 31
US10YR yield rises above 4% for first time since 2008
Crude $80
-
New report shows US on track to grow production faster than government forecast
-
12.85 million barrels of crude per day - 250k more than EIA forecast
Apple AAPL bails on plans to increase production
-
Will produce roughly same number of handsets in H2 2022 as same period last year
-
In line with original forecast
-
-
Had recently upgraded sales forecast ahead of iPhone 14 release
-
Smartphone market expected to shrink 6.5% to 1.27 billion units in 2022
Earnings
-
Cintas CTAS
-
Paychex PAYX
-
Thor Industries THO
CRYPTO UPDATE
Powell talks DeFi:
We need to be very careful about how crypto activities are taken within the regulatory perimeter, where ever they take place […] there is a real need for more appropriate regulation.
-
Says more regulation needed as DeFi expands, retail participation grows
-
Noted structural issues and lack of transparency
Celsius CEO resigns
-
Alex Mashinsky stepped down yesterday
-
Regretted being a “distraction”…
-
One of first major lenders to blow up
Robinhood HOOD debuts Web3 wallet
-
“Robinhood Wallet”
-
Beta testing - 10k users
-
Polygon will be first blockchain supported
-
Will eventually be multichain wallet
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index: Extreme Fear
