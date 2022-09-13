Good Morning Everyone!
Inflation:
+8.3% YoY in August. Higher than +8.1% expected.
Average interest rate of savings account in America: 0.06%.
Do with this what you want.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/12/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Market has rallied on:
-
Peak inflation
-
Ukraine
-
Resilient U.S. consumer according to MasterCard SpendingPulse
But interest rates continue to trend higher at the same time (usually moves in opposite direction)
CPI year-over-year
-
June 9.1% highest since 1981 (40+ year high)
-
July 8.5%
-
August 8.3% inflation dropped less than expected (8.1% expected)
Core CPI
-
Up 6.3% versus 5.9% in July
10yr 3.4% moved from 3.3% to 3.4% after today’s inflation data
Federal Reserve meeting
-
Next week (Sept. 21)
-
75-basis point increase in the bag
-
Federal Funds Target Rate Range 2.25% to 2.5%
-
New expected Range 3.0% to 3.25%
US$ 109
C$ 76
VIX 24
Crude 87 -0.5%
-
Supply constraints vs. China/U.S. recession fears
-
U.S. Strategic Reserves at lowest level since 1984
-
Versus
-
China 3-day Festival holiday trips fell by 16.7%
-
Tomorrow: U.S. Department of Energy report
Emmy Awards
-
HBO took home the most Emmy Awards last night
-
38 wins including Succession and White Lotus, up from 19 wins last year
-
Netflix NFLX at #2 with 26 wins, down from 44 last year
Meta META
-
This is the opportunity ahead of Zuck (Value Stock)
-
Close the 10-to-1 gap.
-
According to WSJ:
-
Users cumulatively spending
-
TikTok 197.8 million hours a day
-
Reels 17.6 million hours a day
Earnings
-
Oracle ORCL - stock flat, building cloud but no EPS upside
CRYPTO UPDATE
Institutional adoption
-
Fidelity considering Bitcoin BTC/USD trading on its brokerage platform
-
Chicago Mercantile Exchange CME launching ether options
Coffee & NFTs
-
Starbucks’ SBUX new NFT-based loyalty rewards program
-
Built on Polygon MATIC/USD PoS network
-
“Starbucks Odyssey” - waitlist open
Digital asset flows
-
Total outflows = $62.7 million
-
5th consecutive week of outflows
-
5-week total = $99 million
-
Relatively small
-
-
Weak volume at 46% of year average
-
Contrarian inflows out of Europe ($7 million)
-
Altcoins minor inflows
