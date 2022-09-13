Good Morning Everyone!

Inflation:

+8.3% YoY in August. Higher than +8.1% expected.

Average interest rate of savings account in America: 0.06%.

Do with this what you want.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/12/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Market has rallied on:

Peak inflation Ukraine Resilient U.S. consumer according to MasterCard SpendingPulse

But interest rates continue to trend higher at the same time (usually moves in opposite direction)

CPI year-over-year

June 9.1% highest since 1981 (40+ year high)

July 8.5%

August 8.3% inflation dropped less than expected (8.1% expected)

Core CPI

Up 6.3% versus 5.9% in July

10yr 3.4% moved from 3.3% to 3.4% after today’s inflation data

Federal Reserve meeting

Next week (Sept. 21)

75-basis point increase in the bag

Federal Funds Target Rate Range 2.25% to 2.5%

New expected Range 3.0% to 3.25%

US$ 109

C$ 76

VIX 24

Crude 87 -0.5%

Supply constraints vs. China/U.S. recession fears

U.S. Strategic Reserves at lowest level since 1984

Versus

China 3-day Festival holiday trips fell by 16.7%

Tomorrow: U.S. Department of Energy report

Emmy Awards

HBO took home the most Emmy Awards last night

38 wins including Succession and White Lotus, up from 19 wins last year

Netflix NFLX at #2 with 26 wins, down from 44 last year

Meta META

This is the opportunity ahead of Zuck (Value Stock)

Close the 10-to-1 gap.

According to WSJ:

Users cumulatively spending

TikTok 197.8 million hours a day

Reels 17.6 million hours a day

Earnings

Oracle ORCL - stock flat, building cloud but no EPS upside

CRYPTO UPDATE

Institutional adoption

Fidelity considering Bitcoin BTC/USD trading on its brokerage platform

Chicago Mercantile Exchange CME launching ether options

Coffee & NFTs

Starbucks’ SBUX new NFT-based loyalty rewards program

Built on Polygon MATIC/USD PoS network

“Starbucks Odyssey” - waitlist open

Digital asset flows