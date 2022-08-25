Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? You Can If You Find Bugs Ahead Of Ethereum Merge

The Ethereum Merge event is set to happen in September and the Ethereum Foundation wants to make sure it goes off without a hitch, rewarding those who help make sure there are no bugs.

Here’s how you can win a cool one million dollars.

What Happened: Ahead of The Merge, the Ethereum Foundation boosted the amount it rewards to people who find bugs in the code for the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain.

People who find “critical bugs” are paid bounties of up to $250,000. That amount has been increased to $1 million, according to Decrypt.

The Ethereum Foundation is also paying out up to $200,000 for “high-risk” bugs, $40,000 for “medium-risk” bugs and $8,000 for “low-risk” bugs.

The bounties are available up until Sept. 8, 2022, and will be for any network vulnerabilities discovered related to the Ethereum Merge.

Why It’s Important: The Ethereum Merge will take the second largest cryptocurrency from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake and has been anticipated for years.

The Ethereum Foundation estimates the shift will see less than 1% of the current energy consumed on the Ethereum network.

The foundation has put a window of Sept. 10 to Sept. 20 for The Merge to happen, a change from a previous estimate of Sept. 15 or Sept. 16.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum is trading at 1,701.34 on Thursday. Ethereum has traded between $896.11 and $4,891.70 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: pixs4u via Shutterstock