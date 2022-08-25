Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? You Can If You Find Bugs Ahead Of Ethereum Merge

The Ethereum Merge event is set to happen in September and the Ethereum Foundation wants to make sure it goes off without a hitch, rewarding those who help make sure there are no bugs.
Here’s how you can win a cool one million dollars.
What Happened: Ahead of The Merge, the Ethereum Foundation boosted the amount it rewards to people who find bugs in the code for the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain.
People who find “critical bugs” are paid bounties of up to $250,000. That amount has been increased to $1 million, according to Decrypt.
The Ethereum Foundation is also paying out up to $200,000 for “high-risk” bugs, $40,000 for “medium-risk” bugs and $8,000 for “low-risk” bugs.
The bounties are available up until Sept. 8, 2022, and will be for any network vulnerabilities discovered related to the Ethereum Merge.
Related Link: Mark Cuban Super Bullish On Ethereum In Anticipation Of This Key Event
Why It’s Important: The Ethereum Merge will take the second largest cryptocurrency from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake and has been anticipated for years.
The Ethereum Foundation estimates the shift will see less than 1% of the current energy consumed on the Ethereum network.
The foundation has put a window of Sept. 10 to Sept. 20 for The Merge to happen, a change from a previous estimate of Sept. 15 or Sept. 16.
ETH Price Action: Ethereum is trading at 1,701.34 on Thursday. Ethereum has traded between $896.11 and $4,891.70 over the last 52 weeks.
See Also: Ethereum Clarifies 8 Misconceptions About The Merge
Photo: pixs4u via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.