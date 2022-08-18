Ethereum Clarifies 8 Misconceptions About The Merge

Contrary to what some believe, the Etheruem ETH/USD Merge event will not reduce gas fees or speed up transactions.
What Happened: As The Merge approaches, the Ethereum Foundation uploaded a note addressing some misconceptions associated with the network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
1. Misconception: "Running a node requires staking 32 ETH."
“False. Anyone is free to sync their own self-verified copy of Ethereum (i.e. run a node). No ETH is required. Not before The Merge, not after The Merge, not ever,” said Ethereum in a blog.
2. Misconception: "The Merge will reduce gas fees."
The Merge is a change of consensus mechanism, not an expansion of network capacity, and will not result in lower gas fees, explained the developers.
3. Misconception: "Transactions will be noticeably faster after The Merge."
The transaction speed will mostly remain the same on the Layer 1 blockchain post The Merge, said the Ethereum Foundation.
4. Misconception: "You can withdraw staked ETH once The Merge occurs."
Staked ETH, staking rewards to date, and newly issued ETH immediately after The Merge will still be locked on the Beacon Chain without the ability to withdraw, said the developers.
5. Misconception: "Validators will not receive any liquid ETH rewards till the Shanghai upgrade when withdrawals are enabled."
This may seem counterintuitive to the above note that withdrawals are not enabled until the Shanghai upgrade, but validators WILL have immediate access to the fee rewards/MEV earned during block proposals, said the team.
6. Misconception: "When withdrawals are enabled, stakers will all exit at once."
“When withdrawals are enabled, if the rate is too low, then validators will exit at a rate limited by the protocol. Gradually this will raise the APR for everyone who remains, attracting new or returning stakers yet again,” stated the Ethereum developers.
7. Misconception: "Staking APR is expected to triple after The Merge."
“False. More up-to-date estimations predict closer to a 50% increase in APR post-merge, not a 200% increase,” stated the developers.
8. Misconception: "The Merge will result in downtime of the chain."
“False. The Merge upgrade is designed to transition to proof-of-stake with zero downtime,” said the developers.
See Also: Proof of Stake Vs. Proof of Work
ETH Price Action: At press time Thursday, ETH was trading at $1,861.58, up 1.44% over the last 24 hours.
Photo: bfk via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.