Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban declared himself a fan of the Merge — an important network upgrade for Ethereum ETH/USD that would change its consensus mechanism forever.
What Happened: “I think the energy usage issue is important,” Cuban said in a recent interview with Fortune.
The Ethereum Foundation expects the Merge to reach finality around 12 minutes after the “Paris” upgrade is triggered between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20. After this, proof-of-work mining would officially come to an end and immediately reduce the network’s energy consumption by 99.95%.
See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)
Cuban said that the reduced energy use by the blockchain is one of the key reasons why he is “super bullish” on Ethereum and the Merge.
“But it’s long term. I don’t [know] if and when it goes up,” he said.
The Shark Tank investor has been an advocate for energy-efficient blockchains and on-chain climate solutions with smart contract infrastructure.
In November, Cuban revealed that he buys $50,000 in carbon offsets every 10 days and puts them on the blockchain as Base Carbon Tonnes BCT/USD.
BCT is a reference token that represents one tonne of carbon from the carbon credit issuer Verra’s Verified Carbon Unit registry from 2008 or later.
Price Action: At press time, ETH was trading at $1,706, up 4.31% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.